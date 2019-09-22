Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD Sponsored Ads (TEVA) Holding; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Netease (NTES) Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA) stake by 15.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 485,695 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2.60M shares with $24.01M value, down from 3.09 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $8.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 16.56M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 4,579 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 39,845 shares with $10.19M value, down from 44,424 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $34.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 463,309 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 16,621 shares to 59,060 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 48,136 shares and now owns 344,062 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 13.52% above currents $269.44 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 28.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $11.44’s average target is 53.56% above currents $7.45 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 16 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 6.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf stake by 298,813 shares to 898,813 valued at $44.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) stake by 766,458 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.68M for 3.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.