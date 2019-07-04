Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut Its Position in Sothebys Com (BID) by $52.22 Million; As Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Sothebys Com (BID) by 87.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Sothebys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 168,454 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 30/04/2018 – Real Deal Miami: ISG takes over sales at Brickell City Centre from Fortune and One Sotheby’s; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – At Sotheby’s, ASAP Rocky Breaks Out of the Box; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 693,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.63 million, down from 10.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 459,109 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB) by 280,000 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $126.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 46.79% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BID’s profit will be $74.58 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Sotheby's for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,166.67% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,629 shares to 18.91 million shares, valued at $404.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31.