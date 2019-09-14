Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Continues to Hold Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX); As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Samlyn Capital Has Cut Holding by $515,160

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 232,324 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 257,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.28 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 14,858 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 94,004 shares. 38,662 were accumulated by Bardin Hill Prns Limited Partnership. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 2,965 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 29,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.07% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 11,642 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 3,690 shares stake. Security Natl Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 112,506 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 78,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Com has 84,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr Csi Chi Internet (KWEB) by 310,000 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mellanox to Ship Record of More Than One Million ConnectX Adapters in Q3 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fang Holdings (SFUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Marketing Services Growth – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 579,535 shares to 926,435 shares, valued at $64.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 771,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.