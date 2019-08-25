Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Verint Sys Com (VRNT); Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,559 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66 million shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR) by 1.78M shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $161.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 695,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 259,100 shares in its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc accumulated 526,038 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Seizert Prns Limited Com accumulated 28,497 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 225,481 shares. 21,700 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Calamos Advisors Ltd owns 7,180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Eagle Advsr Ltd reported 12,500 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 145 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The California-based Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jefferies Gru Llc holds 10,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 863,028 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us Inc owns 401,104 shares.

