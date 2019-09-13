Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holding; Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Snap On (SNA) Position by $487,905 as Stock Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 556,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.23M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 708,169 shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 2,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 11,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 14,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $162.86. About 595,669 shares traded or 44.92% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 40,234 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 17,474 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership owns 8,160 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 333 shares stake. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 1,189 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.43M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,782 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 41,611 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,773 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 21,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 44,254 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 284,533 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 215,150 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $118.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 346,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.13% or 118,556 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested in 11,753 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Estates New York holds 0.64% or 24,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 214,450 shares. Cardinal Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.07% or 32,159 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 225 shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 3,032 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 9,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,713 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Llc owns 1,226 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 2,459 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.66% or 34,488 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life, Japan-based fund reported 3,296 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,321 shares to 22,277 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.88M for 13.80 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.