Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position; Shorts at Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Raised By 262.5%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) had an increase of 262.5% in short interest. LMST’s SI was 5,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 262.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)’s short sellers to cover LMST’s short positions. The SI to Limestone Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 4,304 shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 40,176 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 345,938 shares with $70.49M value, up from 305,762 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com now has $21.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.27. About 1.27M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $116.26 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 57,833 shares to 572,759 valued at $65.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER) stake by 166,801 shares and now owns 855,575 shares. Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 24.51% above currents $209.27 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. Wells Fargo has “Overweight” rating and $27500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Inv Management Lc accumulated 113 shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 22,656 shares. Dsm Cap Lc reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Riverpark Limited Liability holds 57,877 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Assocs Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,142 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Company accumulated 1.54% or 17,641 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 20,116 shares. Architects Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 0.06% stake. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability owns 432 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc owns 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,468 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 33,537 shares.