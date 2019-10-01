Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Boosted Its Mellanox Technologies LTD Shs (MLNX) Holding; Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Cme Group (CME) Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (MLNX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 257,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.28M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 698,164 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 13,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 140,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47M, up from 127,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.34. About 878,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 51,189 shares to 168,811 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com by 17,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,690 shares. Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 54,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 47,500 shares. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 2,207 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Oakworth Capital accumulated 520 shares. Adage Partners Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 200,000 shares stake. Glazer Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 655,420 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Nwq Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 414,420 are held by Westchester Mngmt Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,963 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 34,433 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,837 shares to 70,953 shares, valued at $32.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 565,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,192 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 1,158 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 145,033 shares. Cap Intll Inc Ca accumulated 1.61% or 118,930 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% or 32,710 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd owns 4,363 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has invested 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 52,490 shares. 2,975 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 104,193 are owned by Roosevelt Group Inc. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.76% or 71,930 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sei Invests Com invested in 0.09% or 137,725 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).