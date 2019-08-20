Claar Advisors Position In Air Prods & Chems (APD) Was Increased; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Value Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Stake

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 669,374 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.99 million shares traded or 169.57% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – NH Hotel Group Trades 1.2% Higher After Reports of Elliott, Apollo Interest in Stake; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 34,155 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,065 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 405,635 shares. Df Dent And stated it has 2,158 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Bankshares has 0.23% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 118,789 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Eastern Financial Bank has 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros holds 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 10,543 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sterling Ltd Liability Com holds 59,456 shares. 1,351 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.22% or 3,703 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 354,454 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dodge And Cox accumulated 3,300 shares.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 191,753 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Amer National Tx holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 11,100 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co reported 22,689 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 76,454 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 32,046 shares. Catalyst Ltd Liability has 5,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,699 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 148,400 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware owns 442,731 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.91% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Oppenheimer And reported 88,997 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 4,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

