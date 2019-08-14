Claar Advisors Maintains Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Lomas Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.66. About 480,893 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.71. About 5.14M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 339,291 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $63.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buy the Dip on These 2 Blue Chips – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “EMX Royalty (TSXV: $EMX.V) (NYSE: $EMX) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Mngmt Lc invested in 5,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rockland holds 2,351 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 48,528 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management holds 29,965 shares. 10,093 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp. The Kentucky-based Field & Main Financial Bank has invested 3.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth Inc holds 1,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance owns 1.94M shares. 26,281 were accumulated by Scott And Selber Incorporated. Newbrook Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.45% or 113,975 shares in its portfolio. Eastern National Bank holds 1.32% or 126,100 shares in its portfolio. Amer Money Lc holds 27,196 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 190,758 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 2,648 shares. Ajo Lp holds 7,085 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 23,982 shares. 42,271 are owned by Reilly Finance Ltd Llc. Stifel Corporation reported 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Renaissance Investment Grp Limited has 39,549 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fiduciary Tru Communication reported 62,856 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,315 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Motco reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Omers Administration holds 2.17% or 950,950 shares. Cls Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,127 shares. Colony Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.