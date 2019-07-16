Claar Advisors Lowered Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $4.38 Million; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Increased Its Holding

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 2.90M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $144.41. About 3.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 10,065 shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc invested in 0.11% or 9,225 shares. 3.41M were reported by Cap World. Viking Investors LP holds 1.38% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Incorporated has invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Godsey & Gibb reported 138,422 shares stake. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allsquare Wealth Lc, New York-based fund reported 948 shares. Punch Assoc Inv stated it has 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Gp Ltd Com has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,230 shares. First Bank has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkley W R owns 10,078 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares to 150,536 shares, valued at $25.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,467 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase to open 50 retail branches in Boston area – Boston Business Journal” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors don’t grasp how well things are going for Citizens – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “This analyst suggests a merger partner for M&T Bank – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 50.90M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 132,253 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 21,325 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 147,980 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 1,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Co invested in 0% or 244 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.31% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 165,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legal General Group Inc Plc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 39,000 shares stake. Verition Fund Ltd reported 45,266 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 156,043 shares. 385,255 were accumulated by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 140,668 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.51 million for 9.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.