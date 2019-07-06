Claar Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Mid (MAA) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped by $948,300 Its Holding

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 414.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 187,465 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MAA Announces Taxable Composition of 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Aparment Communities Is The Cheapest SWAN In Multifamily – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “MAA Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Can Huff And You Can Puff, But You Can’t Blow This REIT Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Mid America Apartment Communities Inc.: MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,868 are held by Dnb Asset As. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 312,030 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 18,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 23,520 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested in 1.75M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 3,310 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 9,918 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 11,196 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 191,845 shares. Sei reported 0.06% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1.48M shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 205,196 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 183,484 shares to 20,616 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 272,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,100 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $411,772 activity. $30,347 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was sold by BOLTON H ERIC JR. Another trade for 74 shares valued at $7,000 was sold by Campbell Albert M III. 177 shares were sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr, worth $17,318. STOCKERT DAVID P sold 1,777 shares worth $184,239.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Nordson Corp. names Sundaram Nagarajan as president and CEO – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Cathode Material Manufacturing Site in Gwangyang, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Versum Materials Responds to Unsolicited Proposal from Merck KGaA – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Income Update February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 29, 2018.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management invested in 56,002 shares. Fil has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,343 shares. 114,393 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Company. Windward Cap Com Ca has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 849,911 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp invested in 1,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Massachusetts-based Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Fincl has 1.28M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Winfield Assoc reported 3,075 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited owns 305,511 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation holds 61,407 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lowe Brockenbrough And has 6,149 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.