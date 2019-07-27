Claar Advisors Increases Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holding by $682,227 as Stock Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 5,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 46,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 75,880 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 41,709 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4.74 million shares. First National Tru holds 0.03% or 1,757 shares. Bessemer reported 613,454 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd stated it has 5,325 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First City Cap stated it has 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 206,998 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 2,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc holds 278,098 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,200 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 96,600 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Lc holds 2,319 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16,751 shares to 335,773 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 49,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Nii Holdings Inc.