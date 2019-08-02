Claar Advisors Increases Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD); As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Raised by $7.70 Billion Its Position

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $221.33. About 504,206 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 2132.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 139.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 146.55M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 billion, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.31M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 908,057 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 35,798 shares. Westport Asset stated it has 0.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Country National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 37 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Company has 2,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi reported 22,655 shares. Limited Ca owns 10,100 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Sir Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 3.65% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 219,624 are held by Prudential Financial. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 7,703 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

