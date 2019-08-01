Claar Advisors Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 2.46 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 2.77M shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Analog Devices and Badger Meter – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,360 shares. Bridges Investment Management owns 4,298 shares. Asset One Co Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 173,871 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 114,721 shares. 419,655 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru reported 1.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 137,315 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 3,339 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.01% or 740 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,729 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 71,467 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Lc holds 0.43% or 4,980 shares. Us State Bank De reported 954,955 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 31,432 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 120,310 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Llc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 345 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 358 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 139,651 shares or 0.7% of the stock. C Group Inc Holding A S invested 5.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,673 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp owns 55,882 shares. 370,000 are owned by Zimmer L P. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated invested in 3.16% or 189,760 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.67% stake. Prelude Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).