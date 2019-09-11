Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $561,440

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $191.76. About 84,324 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 142,745 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony holds 88,319 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe), a Luxembourg-based fund reported 2,725 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2,138 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas invested in 861,824 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,455 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 24,277 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 1,404 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 91,751 shares stake. City Hldgs Commerce invested in 0.05% or 954 shares. Da Davidson & Company accumulated 11,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qs Investors holds 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 16,659 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc invested in 2.76M shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 1.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tradition Mgmt has 1,660 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Oil Refiners Have Increased Investments in Digital Despite Lower Improvements in Operating Margins from These Technologies, According to Research from Accenture – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Pragsis Bidoop – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.