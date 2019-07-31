Claar Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Market Value Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $1.19 Million; Share Value Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.68. About 518,330 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $228.55. About 556,349 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.66% or 20,895 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3.26M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,615 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 328,289 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Abner Herrman Brock Llc invested 0.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Philadelphia Trust Comm reported 7,470 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N & Inc has 25,137 shares. 42,271 are owned by Reilly Ltd Liability Company. Ipswich Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,267 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 67,552 shares stake. Alleghany Corp De holds 3.42% or 378,000 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 7,703 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 146,591 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares to 261,240 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.