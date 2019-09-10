Claar Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $4.38 Million; American Money Management Lifted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 3.61M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

