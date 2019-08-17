Claar Advisors Has Boosted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $25.00 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.11 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.