Claar Advisors Cut Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Shares Declined; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 2.94 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,466 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 100,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 25.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,028 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190.65 million shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Capital holds 51,235 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3.05% or 292,300 shares in its portfolio. Franklin holds 1.16% or 11.41 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 29,663 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 6.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Investment Group owns 3.13 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25.11M shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 38,565 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.