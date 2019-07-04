Claar Advisors Cut Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Market Valuation Declined; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Position by $349,544 as Valuation Declined

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,750 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.92 million, down from 425,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 110,804 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,186 shares to 17,970 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 73,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. 1,392 shares valued at $68,641 were bought by Haney Mark on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.95 million for 11.09 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enbridge Charts a New Path Forward After Its Multibillion-Dollar Consolidation – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners: One MLP Worth Holding? – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited vs. Phillips 66 Partners – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 and Bridger Pipeline to Construct Liberty Pipeline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 68,521 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Conning owns 35,155 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 5.23 million are held by Alps Advsr. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd invested 2.57% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 13,641 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 69,542 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 16,553 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Diversified has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 12,677 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Company has 74,499 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 376,005 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And invested in 0.24% or 13,765 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Opus Management has invested 0.51% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 12,414 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dana Advsr accumulated 0.78% or 509,930 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 3,466 shares. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 10,206 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 69,535 shares. Rbf invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5.25M shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Advsr Limited has 5% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 385,255 shares. American Finance Gru Incorporated Inc reported 0.9% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 21,187 shares.