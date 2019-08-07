Claar Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $6.18 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61M, down from 20,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.42. About 777,760 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,858 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 6,467 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has 485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 142,713 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 2,376 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Advsr Inc accumulated 9,678 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Company holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 146,883 shares. 16.38M were reported by Blackrock. First Natl Tru Co reported 1,757 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 622,219 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Llc has 0.47% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,004 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,334 shares to 322,721 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 36,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

