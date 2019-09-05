CL King Positive On Innospec (IOSP) with $95.0000 Target; Shorts at HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL (HDUP) Lowered By 60.69%

HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP) had a decrease of 60.69% in short interest. HDUP’s SI was 11,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60.69% from 29,000 shares previously. With 76,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP)’s short sellers to cover HDUP’s short positions. It closed at $0.0033 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CL King revealed to clients and investors in a recent research note that it has begun coverage on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) stock, with a “Buy” rating and a $95.0000 PT.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. offers the development, production, marketing, and licensing of televised programming based on poker and other entertainment themes. The company has market cap of $291,085.

The stock increased 4.80% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 146,008 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

