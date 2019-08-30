CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Comparing side by side

Both CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CKX Lands Inc. 10 24.39 N/A 0.20 52.18 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.43 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates CKX Lands Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CKX Lands Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Liquidity

30.7 and 30.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CKX Lands Inc. Its rival Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. CKX Lands Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CKX Lands Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 67.1%. CKX Lands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 7.6% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11%

For the past year CKX Lands Inc. had bearish trend while Cushman & Wakefield plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CKX Lands Inc. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.