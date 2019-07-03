Ckw Financial Group Upped Stake in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL); As Denbury Res (DNR) Share Price Declined, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 482,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 8.63M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 49.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 41,000 shares to 44,940 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 139,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

