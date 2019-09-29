Ckw Financial Group Position in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Trimmed by $434,700 as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased by $7.98 Million Its Stake

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 143,183 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 487,023 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 302,831 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington State Bank reported 1.16M shares stake. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 4.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain reported 162,967 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 173,707 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sonata Capital Gp Inc has 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,071 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication invested in 922,780 shares or 4.68% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 148,639 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Capital Limited Liability Company has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horseman Capital Mngmt holds 1.33% or 15,600 shares. Retirement Planning has 2,386 shares. 204,782 are held by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21,507 shares to 166,025 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).