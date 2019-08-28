Ckw Financial Group Maintains Stake in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX); Capital Counsel Holds Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V)

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 247,111 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jnba Advisors accumulated 6,329 shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 42,480 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sei Investments Com reported 2.27 million shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt LP has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,876 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,451 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 21,022 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.3% or 4,324 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,700 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs invested in 5,071 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.