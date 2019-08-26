Ckw Financial Group Maintains Position in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX); Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Raised Its Holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) as Stock Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 275,000 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Lp holds 11.81% or 10.04M shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 6,320 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 24,319 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct holds 0.03% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 55,104 shares. 12 were reported by Regions. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Parkside Finance Natl Bank And reported 245 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 42,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System has 24,069 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank reported 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 7,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern reported 1.52M shares stake. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,960 shares. Sasco Capital Ct invested in 526,227 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

