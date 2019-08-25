Ckw Financial Group Increases Holding in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL); As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $111.60 Million

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $39.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 5.56% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.48% or 4.00 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). River & Mercantile Asset Llp reported 2.44 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 85,437 shares. Portland Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 10.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 86,333 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 66,400 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.78% or 90,885 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Academy Capital Mgmt Inc Tx holds 505,344 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Mangement Incorporated accumulated 5,735 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Wafra invested in 144,434 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Curbstone Financial holds 2.14% or 41,409 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 46,631 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,132 shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 18,439 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Newfocus Financial Gru Incorporated Limited reported 7.3% stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 55,639 shares. Lucas Mngmt stated it has 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemical Bank & Trust owns 94,179 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.38% stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny accumulated 1.19% or 36,625 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited has invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Ltd invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett And Co invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).