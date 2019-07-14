Ckw Financial Group Holding in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Has Increased by $317,331 as Valuation Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 31,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79 million, up from 318,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 119,000 shares to 96,000 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Braves by 303,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

