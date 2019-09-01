Ckw Financial Group Has Upped Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding by $1.10 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Emcor Group (LEG) Position by $2.35 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (LEG) by 194.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 36,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 55,747 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 18,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 145,736 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Fruth Invest Management reported 0.09% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 9,452 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bank Of New York Mellon owns 766,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 19,846 were reported by Becker Management. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 36,265 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 449,347 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 216,724 shares. State Street holds 2.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Schneider Management reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Whittier Com holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 104,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 15,836 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 1 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 80,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 569,564 shares. Country Club Na stated it has 8,315 shares. 212,462 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Argi Svcs accumulated 0.09% or 36,808 shares. Riverhead Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,627 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 28,018 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 2,105 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Da Davidson And owns 0.03% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 46,165 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84M shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NYSE:GM) by 166,872 shares to 23,789 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar System Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 83,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,468 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:RLI).

