Ckw Financial Group Has Lifted Holding in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) as Stock Declined; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video)

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 183,703 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $395.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2.14 million were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 533,931 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Limited stated it has 10,457 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 6,926 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,362 are held by Assetmark. First Merchants stated it has 6,003 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 1,400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1.08 million shares stake. Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 9,178 shares in its portfolio. Architects holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 280 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc invested in 161,027 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 7,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp invested in 230,083 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 49,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 239,507 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 26,709 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ckw Financial reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 8,368 are held by Fruth Inv Mgmt. 125,195 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,939 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Manufacturers Life The reported 154,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Seven Post Inv Office Lp has invested 12.07% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).