Ckw Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) by $434,700; Coho Partners LTD Upped Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position by $620,950

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 456,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, up from 444,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 6.69M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 255,228 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46,132 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $135.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 57,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings.