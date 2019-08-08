Ckw Financial Group Has Boosted Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Position by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined; Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed General Elec Co (GE) Position as Stock Value Rose

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 159,634 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 3,327 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc holds 129,490 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 100,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 11,878 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 449,347 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 36,036 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 104,963 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Research reported 581,924 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Of Vermont reported 2,966 shares stake. American Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 177,540 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 22,508 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 399 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Maui County purchases 262 acres from Alexander & Baldwin – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 31, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin names Jerrod Schreck president of Grace Pacific – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf by 19,961 shares to 229,437 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Communication Ser (FCOM) by 26,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.