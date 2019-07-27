Ckw Financial Group Continues to Hold Stake in Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 124,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,791 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 259,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 151,119 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 22,851 shares to 263,389 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 61,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett And Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

