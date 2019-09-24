C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00 NOW Inc. 13 0.40 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of C&J Energy Services Inc. and NOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. NOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

C&J Energy Services Inc. and NOW Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.49% and an $16.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of NOW Inc. is $14, which is potential 20.38% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, C&J Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than NOW Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

C&J Energy Services Inc. and NOW Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.67% and 0%. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 1.3% are NOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has -18.96% weaker performance while NOW Inc. has 5.24% stronger performance.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.