C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Both C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 15 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.71 N/A 1.39 10.75

In table 1 we can see C&J Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. C&J Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Transfer LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

C&J Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.67% and 57.3%. About 0.7% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Energy Transfer LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 5.71% -2.76% -12.06% -25.93% -49.61% 9.63% Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Energy Transfer LP

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Energy Transfer LP beats C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.