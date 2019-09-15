C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, CARBO Ceramics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. CARBO Ceramics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for C&J Energy Services Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of C&J Energy Services Inc. is $16.25, with potential upside of 46.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. was less bearish than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.