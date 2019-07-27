C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Reaches $9.50 Low on Jul, 27; Brown Capital Management Has Cut Nic (EGOV) Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 836,717 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock declined 5.24%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 4.21 million shares with $71.89 million value, down from 5.04 million last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 485,232 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 30/03/2018 – Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansans May Now Register Vehicles Online; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 06/03/2018 – NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8; 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 14/05/2018 – Alabama Website Recognized by International Award Competition; 14/03/2018 – Online Business Corporation Filing Now Available in Jackson County, Alabama; 10/04/2018 – SDAT Annual Reports and Personal Property Tax Returns Due in Less Than One Week; 06/03/2018 – lzard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service

The stock of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $8.65 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $627.48M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.65 PT is reached, the company will be worth $56.47 million less. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 937,470 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 49.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Chief Financial Officer Mark Cashiola Resigns; 20/04/2018 – DJ C&J Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CJ); 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys Into C&J. Energy Services; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNED; 29/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 20/03/2018 C&J Energy Services Announces Management Change; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Retains Executive Placement Firm to Assit in Recruiting New CFO; 03/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018, SUCCESSFULLY UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR UP TO $400.0 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 39,825 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0.03% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 69,952 are owned by Gw Henssler Assoc Limited. Palisade Capital Management Nj accumulated 706,925 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 269,811 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 50,872 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 41,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Incorporated reported 5,200 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated accumulated 11,920 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 73,907 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.05 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 3,026 shares to 9,175 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaukos Corp stake by 153,276 shares and now owns 2.47M shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was raised too.

Analysts await C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 107.84% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by C&J Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.