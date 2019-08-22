C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Reaches $9.47 After 9.00% Down Move; Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Sentiment Is 0

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 0 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold their equity positions in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

The stock of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 71,791 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 53.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 20/03/2018 C&J Energy Services Announces Management Change; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EBITDA $73.7M; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys Into C&J. Energy Services Inc; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Rev $553M; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 29/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNEDThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $628.54 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $8.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CJ worth $56.57 million less.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 19,248 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has risen 11.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Lehman Enterprises and Sea View Water on Whidbey Island; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Advances Water Strategy with Plans to Acquire Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NW Natural Holdings Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend NYSE:NWN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Northwest Natural Holding Company’s (NYSE:NWN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

More notable recent C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C&J Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C&J Energy Services’ (CJ) CEO Don Gawick on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $628.54 million. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.