C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Reaches $10.17 Yearly Low; Shorts at Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Lowered By 28.78%

The stock of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.86 target or 3.00% below today’s $10.17 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $671.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $9.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.15 million less. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 157,316 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 49.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Chief Financial Officer Mark Cashiola Resigns; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA HAS RESIGNED; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys Into C&J. Energy Services Inc; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys Into C&J. Energy Services; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Retains Executive Placement Firm to Assit in Recruiting New CFO

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) had a decrease of 28.78% in short interest. CMO’s SI was 4.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.78% from 5.63M shares previously. With 1.15 million avg volume, 4 days are for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s short sellers to cover CMO’s short positions. The SI to Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s float is 4.79%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 275,366 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $671.74 million. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.

More notable recent C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is C&J Energy Services, Inc (CJ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) on Behalf of C&J Shareholders and Encourages C&J Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 107.84% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by C&J Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity. Bernard John L bought 20,000 shares worth $150,137.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Victoria’s Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation: Capstead Mortgage Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $766.80 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It has a 242.16 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) rating on Monday, February 25. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 1.33 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 36,900 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 188,917 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. Paradice Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.35% or 6.64 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company has 2,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company stated it has 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.02% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 18,339 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 29,360 shares stake. Johnson Financial Gru reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cibc Asset Management reported 12,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings.