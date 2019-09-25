C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 12 0.33 N/A -2.65 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. Its rival Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given C&J Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of C&J Energy Services Inc. is $16.25, with potential upside of 48.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares and 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares. About 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Recon Technology Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

C&J Energy Services Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.