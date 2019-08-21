C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 14 0.31 N/A -2.65 0.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 15.22 N/A 3.92 0.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of C&J Energy Services Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has C&J Energy Services Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for C&J Energy Services Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 66.33% at a $16.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares and 0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares. About 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while PEDEVCO Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.