C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) Analysts See $-0.22 EPS; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 73 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 94 trimmed and sold equity positions in Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 53.63 million shares, down from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chesapeake Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 60 Increased: 44 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) to report $-0.22 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 237.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, C&J Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 341,743 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 53.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EPS 31c; 26/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC SEES ESTIMATED 2018 CAPEX BUDGET OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018, SUCCESSFULLY UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR UP TO $400.0 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ C&J Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CJ); 20/03/2018 C&J Energy Services Announces Management Change; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EBITDA $73.7M; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Rev $553M; 20/03/2018 – C&J Energy Services Chief Financial Officer Mark Cashiola Resigns

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $674.45 million. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for 956,147 shares. Cubic Asset Management Llc owns 63,215 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Capital Llc has 0.54% invested in the company for 406,701 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 0.48% in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 162,257 shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47M shares traded or 754.32% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) has declined 12.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders