Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.17 N/A 0.95 23.44 Summit State Bank 12 3.09 N/A 0.86 14.24

In table 1 we can see Civista Bancshares Inc. and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit State Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Civista Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Civista Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Summit State Bank’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of Civista Bancshares Inc. shares and 14.8% of Summit State Bank shares. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Summit State Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Civista Bancshares Inc. beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 9 factors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.