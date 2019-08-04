Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

We will be comparing the differences between Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 21 3.35 N/A 0.95 23.44 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.28 N/A 1.13 6.81

Table 1 highlights Civista Bancshares Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civista Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Civista Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Civista Bancshares Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Civista Bancshares Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 37.31% for Civista Bancshares Inc. with consensus price target of $29. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 19.68% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Civista Bancshares Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Civista Bancshares Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 68.1%. About 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Civista Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.