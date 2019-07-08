Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Stadium Capital Management Has Decreased Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 2.87%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 416,153 shares with $16.91 million value, down from 436,590 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 166,920 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $7.66M giving it 11.03 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 2,453 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $337.64 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 585,173 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 13,014 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 25,684 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 20,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 167,863 shares. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Amer Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 203,872 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 47,735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc owns 19,446 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 46,418 shares. Sei Investments owns 17,301 shares. 13,858 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased Crh Medical Corp stake by 1.48 million shares to 3.66M valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) stake by 28,627 shares and now owns 56,855 shares. Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was raised too.