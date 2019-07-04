Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Sentiment Is 0.89

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $7.66 million giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 4,665 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 33 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 37 cut down and sold stakes in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 16.91 million shares, down from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 28 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $344.04 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 30.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $312.84 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 238,671 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 583,312 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 243,219 shares. The Tennessee-based Nfc Investments Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Caz Investments Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3,200 shares.