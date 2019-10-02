Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 19,460 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 86,609 shares with $3.44M value, down from 106,069 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 6.35M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.47 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $7.36 million giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -7.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 13,569 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 8.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Civista Bancshares, Inc. announces appointment of Harry Singer as director – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $332.88 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) ROE Of 5.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 44.15% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating.