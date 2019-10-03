Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Civista Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 70,291,902.07% 5.00% 0.70% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Civista Bancshares Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 14.93M 21 23.44 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Civista Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

Civista Bancshares Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $29, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Civista Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Civista Bancshares Inc.’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.