Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.47 N/A 0.95 23.44 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.53 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 demonstrates Civista Bancshares Inc. and CVB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Civista Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Civista Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Civista Bancshares Inc. and CVB Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. CVB Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Civista Bancshares Inc. and CVB Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 66.6%. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than CVB Financial Corp.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.